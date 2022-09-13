Three lanes now open on Interstate 5

The California Department of Transportation announced three northbound lanes on Interstate 5 are now open and Caltrans canceled closures for Tuesday and Wednesday nights, but repairs are still ongoing due to the Route Fire.

“I-5 is now open in Castaic with three northbound lanes after the Route Fire,” said a statement released by Caltrans District 7, which oversees traffic and transportation in Los Angeles County. “Kudos to Caltrans Design Division for working nonstop on plans and contractor Security Paving Co. for completing work ahead of schedule.”

According to the Caltrans app, the Interstate 5 repairs are predicted to be fully complete by March 2023. However, in a statement, Caltrans said it is committed to having four northbound lanes open by Thanksgiving, including the shoulder lane, and repairs to the retaining wall will continue, behind a temporary concrete barrier.

Northbound traffic is reduced to three lanes from 2.2 miles north of Lake Hughes Road to 3.3 miles north of Lake Hughes Road for emergency repairs.