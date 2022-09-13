Three lanes now open on Interstate 5

CalTrans officials survey the damage done to the I-5 as a result of the #RouteFire in Castaic. Photo courtesy of CalTrans
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

The California Department of Transportation announced three northbound lanes on Interstate 5 are now open and Caltrans canceled closures for Tuesday and Wednesday nights, but repairs are still ongoing due to the Route Fire. 

“I-5 is now open in Castaic with three northbound lanes after the Route Fire,” said a statement released by Caltrans District 7, which oversees traffic and transportation in Los Angeles County. “Kudos to Caltrans Design Division for working nonstop on plans and contractor Security Paving Co. for completing work ahead of schedule.” 

According to the Caltrans app, the Interstate 5 repairs are predicted to be fully complete by March 2023. However, in a statement, Caltrans said it is committed to having four northbound lanes open by Thanksgiving, including the shoulder lane, and repairs to the retaining wall will continue, behind a temporary concrete barrier.  

Northbound traffic is reduced to three lanes from 2.2 miles north of Lake Hughes Road to 3.3 miles north of Lake Hughes Road for emergency repairs. 

News Release

News Release

The Signal delivers press releases from reliable sources to provide up-to-the-minute information to our website readers. Information directly from news sources has not been vetted by The Signal news room. It may appear subsequently in news stories after it has been vetted.

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS