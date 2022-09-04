Three transported after car crash on Highway 14

A crash on Highway 14 near the Crown Valley Road off-ramp caused three people to be transported to the hospital, according to Bernard Peters, supervising fire dispatcher for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The crash occurred just after 9:40 p.m. on Saturday and involved at least one vehicle, a white Kia Optima. Both the California Highway Patrol and the Fire Department responded to the call. The extent of the crash victims’ injuries are unknown, as is the cause of the crash and details surrounding it, at the time of this publication.

