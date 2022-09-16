Traffic collision on 14 causes heavy traffic

A traffic collision on the southbound side of Highway 14 occurred at approximately 9:30 a.m. Friday, causing heavy traffic, according to Officer Moises Marroquin with the California Highway Patrol.

Marroquin said that several lanes were initially closed but that as of 10:30 a.m., lanes were beginning to open back up. Marroquin said a SIG alert was not issued.

Esteban Benitez, spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department, said there were no reported injuries at the time of this publication.