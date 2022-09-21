Two-vehicle collision on Magic Mountain Parkway results in heavy traffic

A two-vehicle traffic collision east of Interstate 5 and north of Magic Mountain Parkway resulted in multiple lanes being blocked and a traffic backup on Wednesday afternoon, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department and California Highway Patrol Newhall officials.

According to Esteban Benitez, a spokesman for the Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched at 1:33 p.m. They arrived on the scene at 1:48 p.m.

Tyler Wainfeld/The Signal

According to Ramon Kendricks, a spokesman for the CHP Newhall Office, the collision was blocking multiple lanes.

At the time of this publication, no information was yet available on any injuries or transports to the hospital.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.