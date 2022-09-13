Two-vehicle collision results in two transports to local hospital

A two-vehicle collision in Canyon Country resulted in multiple injuries and two requests for hospital transports, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials.

According to Los Angeles County radio dispatch traffic, the Carl Boyer Drive and Centre Point Parkway collision reportedly involved a grey Tesla and a grey Nissan Infiniti.

Firefighters were dispatched at 1:18 p.m. and arrived on the scene shortly after.

According to Craig Little, a spokesman for the Fire Department, multiple injuries were reported and two transport requests were sent out.

The extent of the injuries was unavailable at the time of this publication.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.