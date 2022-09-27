Valencia High Medical Science Academy to host free heart screenings

News release

The Valencia High School Medical Science Academy has once again partnered with the Saving Hearts Foundation to host a free heart screening event for all youth ages 12-24 on Saturday, Oct. 8, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Valencia High School gymnasium

Saving Hearts Foundation is on a mission to prevent sudden cardiac arrest through awareness, education and action. The foundation’s primary mission is to provide free preventative heart screenings to youth to test for warning signs of sudden cardiac arrest.

Preventative heart screenings are not a part of a child’s annual physical exams. Saving Hearts fills this void by providing free heart screenings for youths. The screening includes an ECG, and if necessary, an echocardiogram interpreted by a physician with referral to a cardiologist if needed. The screening is completely painless and only takes approximately 20 minutes to complete.

Founded by three UCLA undergraduates, Saving Hearts is a national nonprofit foundation that strives to protect young individuals from sudden cardiac arrest.

Students can sign up for a free heart screening at hipaa.jotform.com/222566985284167. Space is limited. This event is open to the public, and screenings are offered to anyone between the ages of 12 and 24.

The Valencia High School Medical Science Academy is a four-year career technical high school education program that incorporates medical knowledge into general education classes while preparing students for a future career in the medical field. Students from the academy will be participating in the heart screening event.

For more information, visit the Saving Hearts Foundation website at www.savingheartsfoundation.com.