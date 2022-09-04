Weather Service: Severe thunderstorm warning issued for SCV

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued at 4:30 p.m. for the interior areas of Ventura and Los Angeles Counties by the National Weather Service on Sunday, which included a warning of flowing burn area debris near sections of land scorched by the Route Fire.

The warning asked residents to take precautions for “monsoon moisture with isolated showers and thunderstorms” and to be prepared to seek shelter from hail.

Santa Clarita Valley residents should also be prepared for flash floods, strong and erratic winds and frequent and dangerous lightning.

“For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately,” read the NWS’s warning. “Lightning is one of nature’s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.”

NWS stated winds were gusting at approximately 60 miles per hour and that hail was “penny sized”.

