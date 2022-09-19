Woman transported to nearby hospital after solo-vehicle collision

A woman was transported to a nearby hospital Sunday night after colliding against a hillside and landing upside down southbound on Sierra Highway, according to emergency responders.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department and California Highway Patrol received reports of a traffic collision on Sierra Highway under Highway 14 at approximately 10:19 p.m.

Emergency personnel responded to a solo-traffic collision Sunday at 10:19 p.m. On arrival, California Highway Patrol officers and L.A. County Fire Department personnel found the driver sitting outside of her vehicle. Oscar Sol/The Signal

According to emergency personnel radio dispatch traffic, it was reported the woman may have lost control of her white Honda Accord while driving down Sierra Highway and collided with the hillside to the right of the road and landed upside down.

CHP officers, Fire Department and AMR personnel found the driver sitting outside of her vehicle. The woman refused to be taken to the hospital and stepped out of the ambulance, according to emergency personnel radio traffic.

She was later transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital due to her injuries, according to Henry Narvaez, spokesman for the Fire Department.

He added Fire Department personnel arrived at 10:22 p.m. and the incident was closed almost 47 minutes later. Narvaez was unable to provide additional information about the extent of her injuries.

According to emergency personnel dispatch traffic, a woman was driving southbound on Sierra Highway under Highway 14 when she collided against the hillside on the right side and rolled over her vehicle. According to Fire Department officials, she was later transported to a nearby hospital. Oscar Sol/The Signal