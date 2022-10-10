10th Annual Charity Chili Cook-Off raises funds for nonprofits

It’s the event that grows in size and turnout every year: MB2 Entertainment held its doors open for the 10th Annual SCV Charity Chili Cook-Off on Friday.

This year’s charity recipients were the Barker Family Foundation and Fix’n Fidos.

“I think that there’s just such a great sense of community in Santa Clarita and any chance we can get to be together, after not being able to get together for so long, is going to be a good time,” said volunteer Shannon Galofaro.

Kimberly Egan from the It’s Just Chili booth mixes her chili at the 10th Annual Santa Clarita Valley Charity Chili Cook Off at MB2 Entertainment in Canyon Country, Calif., on Friday, Oct. 29, 2022. Chris Torres/The Signal

MB2’s outdoor patio was lined with more than 40 chili cooks, all wanting to be crowned the winner for one of the titles.

Lorin “Cookin Mama” Cook competed last year, but unfortunately was not able to take home a chili title. Even though she has come back for redemption, Cook also came back to experience the event in its entirety again.

“I came last year and I had such a blast and it’s such a good cause,” said Cook. “What’s a better, fun way to celebrate the fall than a great charity event.”

Chili cook Fawn White serves a sample of her ‘Texas hold ‘em’ chili to Starr James, the Chair of the Volunteers, at the 10th Annual Santa Clarita Valley Charity Chili Cook Off at MB2 Entertainment in Canyon Country, Calif., on Friday, Oct. 29, 2022. Chris Torres/The Signal

Cook’s wickedly good and evil chilis were both cooked, as she describes the best way to cook chili, low and slow.

The competition featured a wide variety of chilis: chicken, beef, bison, vegetarian and more.

All competitors were competing for one of the three titles: People’s choice, judges’ choice and best decorated booth.

Daisy Wyche, left, and Amanda Hills serve their ‘Can’t Believe It’s Veggie’ chili at the 10th Annual Santa Clarita Valley Charity Chili Cook Off at MB2 Entertainment in Canyon Country, Calif., on Friday, Oct. 29, 2022. Chris Torres/The Signal

Mayor Pro Tem Jason Gibbs, Jenny Ketchepaw , vice president of talent engagement for a California bank, and Larry McClements, market manager for the Old Town Newhall and Canyon Country Farmers Markets in Santa Clarita, and Stu Mundel, aerial reporter for FOX 11, were all the appointed judges for the cook-off.

“I’m always happy to support the nonprofits here in town and get a chance to see everybody while judging all this fantastic chill,” said Gibbs. “It was an opportunity I just couldn’t resist.”

Out of 40 chilis to impress, he said in order to do the job the chili must have, “just a little bit too much spice.”

Nebraska couple Jeremy and Evangelina Middle serve their Middle’s Big Red Chili to VIP members Cathy Montoya and Chrissy Rescigno at the 10th Annual Santa Clarita Valley Charity Chili Cook Off at MB2 Entertainment in Canyon Country, Calif., on Friday, Oct. 29, 2022. Chris Torres/The Signal

Guests were also able to participate in bowling, VR headset games, photo opportunities, the arcade, laser tag, axe throwing, the golf simulator, mini golf and go-karts.