12th Annual Salute to Patriots honorees announced

News release

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the city of Santa Clarita, has announced the honorees for the 12th Annual Salute to Patriots event, honoring local veterans for their service to the nation and leadership in the business community.

The event is set to take place 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, at the SCV Senior Center at Bella Vida.

The 2022 honorees (listed alphabetically) are Fred Gesin, Ray Mitchell, Charles Rasmussen, Alex Siggins, Dennis Sugasawara and Constance Werthe.

“Being able to honor our veterans at this event is one of the highlights of our event calendar,” said Dr. Chris Raigosa, chair of the SCV Chamber board. “This year’s honorees were selected from a large pool of very worthy nominees. Our Salute to Patriots event recognizes veterans who have not only sacrificed for this country, but also serve the Santa Clarita Valley business community.”

Veterans were nominated by both chamber members and local residents. Nominations were accepted throughout the month of October and were open to all who have served this country and made an impact in the Santa Clarita Valley business community.

“We are excited to celebrate our veterans at our annual Salute to Patriots. To show our thanks and respect for those whose service at the community and national level brings so much good into our lives,” Ivan Volschenk, president/CEO of the SCV Chamber, said in a prepared statement. “We thank the community for the nominations and hope everyone will join us as we honor the impact of these extraordinary individuals.”

Sponsorships are available and can be requested by emailing [email protected]. To purchase tickets to the event, visit www.scvchamber.com under the Events tab.