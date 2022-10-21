‘A Celebration of the Performing Arts:’ A theater workshop, but not for acting

Susy Mora and Javier Aroca recently immigrated from South America to Santa Clarita seeking better opportunity for their son.

They wanted him to be able to participate in the best of the best programs, wherever his interests lay. At the end of the day, they just want him to discover who he is, and express himself in any medium he feels connected to.

On Saturday, they decided to sign him up for Newhall Family Theatre’s, “A Celebration of the Performing Arts,” seeing if this could spark something within him.

Frank Rock uses a miniature set design model to show the young students gathered how set designs works in theater during the Raising the Curtain Free Theater Workshop at the Newhall Family Theater in Newhall, Calif., on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Chris Torres/The Signal

“There’s more opportunities for the kids to explore this type of artistic way,” said Mora, translated by Aroca. “Might as well give it a try and see if it’s something for him.”

Newhall Family Theatre held its biannual workshop, “A Celebration of the Performing Arts,” on Saturday to educate fourth through sixth graders on the opportunities that theater can present, besides being on stage.

“The idea behind the workshop was, in elementary school and public schools in general, you usually get to experience theater as a performer. They teach you how to be an actor, but they don’t necessarily teach you all of the behind-the-scenes jobs,” said Newhall Family Theatre Manager Tom Lund.

Sound Engineer Daniel Barsky speaks to the young students gathered to learn about how sound works in theater during the Raising the Curtain Free Theater Workshop at the Newhall Family Theater in Newhall, Calif., on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Chris Torres/The Signal

Lund and the Raising the Curtain Foundation created the workshop to be a place where these students could learn every aspect that it takes to put on a show.

Fifteen groups of participants circulated through sessions taught by professionals on directing, blocking, set design, props, costumes, hair and makeup, lighting and sound.

“I think kids have so many different strengths and ways that they can really become engaged in learning,” said Kate Peattie, the superintendent of instruction for the Newhall School District, “and theater is one wonderful way for them to explore public speaking and their creativity.”

Costumer Janet McAnany speaks to the young students gathered to learn about costume designing in theater during the Raising the Curtain Free Theater Workshop at the Newhall Family Theater in Newhall, Calif., on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Chris Torres/The Signal

Participants were not only able to hear the professionals speak on their craft, but also able to work hands-on in the session they were in.

Kim Pearlman, president of the Raising the Curtain Foundation, got involved in theater because of her daughter. With that, she has grown a love for it and hopes that events like these can give back to the community.

“Theater was my life,” said Pearlman. “It’s fun to be part of (taking) that love of theater, and then becoming part of something that is providing theater for the community.”

Retired Principal Donna Manfredi speaks to the young students gathered to learn about blocking and stage direction in theater during the Raising the Curtain Free Theater Workshop at the Newhall Family Theater in Newhall, Calif., on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Chris Torres/The Signal

As many eyes, ears and smiles perked up, the growing interest in theater was apparent to all those in attendance.

“It’s one of those things that I feel special and privileged to give back to my community, what I was able to experience 30 years ago,” said Lund. “It’s really special seeing the next generation of students that have an enjoyment for the arts.”

The Newhall Family Theatre “A Celebration of the Performing Arts,” is a biannual event and is expected to return in the spring of 2023. The exact date and more information will be released on their Instagram, @newhallfamilytheatre_41.