Canyon Country man arrested on suspicion of multiple felonies

A 32-year-old Canyon Country man was arrested on suspicion of felony vandalism, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia on Wednesday morning at the Canyon Country Community Center, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.

According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, deputies originally responded to the scene after receiving a call for service regarding vandalism that had just occurred on the 18300 block of Sierra Highway at the Canyon Country Community Center.

“It was reported a male Hispanic adult had just spray-painted an exterior wall of the location,” wrote Arriaga in an email to The Signal.

Deputies detained a man matching the suspect’s description and later positively identified him as the suspect.

During investigation, deputies learned that the suspect had been seen spray painting two spots, on an exterior wall, at the community center, according to Arriaga. The damage was estimated at approximately $700.

A search of the suspect revealed the man was in possession of drug paraphernalia, spray paint and methamphetamine, according to Arriaga.

The man was arrested on suspicion of felony vandalism, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was booked in the SCV Sheriff’s Station and as of Thursday afternoon remained in custody.