Canyon Country man arrested on suspicion of stealing motorcycle

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station on Golden Valley Road.
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station on Golden Valley Road.
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

A 32-year-old Canyon Country man was arrested last week after deputies reportedly found him to be riding a motorcycle that did not belong to him.        

According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, the arrest stems from deputies patrolling in Canyon Country on Sept. 28 observing a man riding a motorcycle with an obstructed license plate near Sand Canyon Road and Sierra Highway. 

“During a traffic stop, deputies identified the male to have an outstanding warrant stemming from a previous incident of operating a vehicle without owner’s consent,” said Arriaga. “As deputies examined the motorcycle, they learned the license plate attached was that of a different motorcycle. Additionally, the VIN number was partially obliterated. However, a records check indicated the motorcycle had been reported stolen.”  

A search of the man’s property resulted in the recovery of several picking tools commonly used for theft, according to Arriaga.  

“The male was ultimately arrested for a new charge of taking a vehicle without owner’s consent, and possession of burglary tools,” said Arriaga. “He was booked into the SCV Sheriff’s Station and remains in custody at this time.” 

Caleb Lunetta

Caleb Lunetta

Caleb Lunetta covers government, criminal justice, education and breaking news for The Signal. He joined in Nov. 2018 and previously worked as a supply chain engineer in Veterans Affairs hospitals. He is a graduate of Cal State University, Northridge and a proud College of the Canyons Model United Nations alumnus. Have a story tip? Message him on Twitter (@lunettcaleb) or at [email protected]

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS