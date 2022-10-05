Canyon Country man arrested on suspicion of stealing motorcycle

A 32-year-old Canyon Country man was arrested last week after deputies reportedly found him to be riding a motorcycle that did not belong to him.

According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, the arrest stems from deputies patrolling in Canyon Country on Sept. 28 observing a man riding a motorcycle with an obstructed license plate near Sand Canyon Road and Sierra Highway.

“During a traffic stop, deputies identified the male to have an outstanding warrant stemming from a previous incident of operating a vehicle without owner’s consent,” said Arriaga. “As deputies examined the motorcycle, they learned the license plate attached was that of a different motorcycle. Additionally, the VIN number was partially obliterated. However, a records check indicated the motorcycle had been reported stolen.”

A search of the man’s property resulted in the recovery of several picking tools commonly used for theft, according to Arriaga.

“The male was ultimately arrested for a new charge of taking a vehicle without owner’s consent, and possession of burglary tools,” said Arriaga. “He was booked into the SCV Sheriff’s Station and remains in custody at this time.”