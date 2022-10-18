Castaic district approves ventilation cleaning, initiates negotiations with teachers

The Castaic Union School District’s governing board approved a resolution indicating air mediation and ventilation cleaning was completed at Northlake Hills Elementary School as a result of smoke damage to the building from the Route Fire.

According to the agenda item, the district hired KNK Construction to perform air mediation and ventilation cleaning throughout the interior of the school campus. The district is working with its insurance provider, ASCIP, for reimbursement.

The district will pay KNK Construction approximately $65,679 from its general fund for the company’s services. District staff will work to be reimbursed by its insurance provider, according to the agenda.

The Route Fire in Castaic in late August burned more than 5,000 acres, destroyed two structures, and caused the evacuation of hundreds of people.

It also threatened Northlake Hills Elementary School, but Los Angeles County Fire Department firefighters were able to prevent any structural damage to the building once they contained the southern portion of the fire near Ridge Route Road.

However, Superintendent Steve Doyle informed parents of Northlake that smoke had permeated the front office, multi-purpose room and multiple classrooms. The district closed the school the Friday before Labor Day weekend to prepare the campus for students to return the following Tuesday.

According to KNK Construction’s invoice, the scope of work was extensive to ensure the air quality in the buildings was safe and adequate for occupants to be in.

In addition, the Castaic district approved a reopener proposal to initiate negotiations with the Castaic Teachers Association.

CTA members proposed changes to planning time and banking time, salaries, class sizes and more. District staff indicated on the agenda item they do not intend to propose changes at this time.

“The district looks forward to negotiating the collective bargaining agreement with the Castaic Teachers Association during the 2022-23 school year,” the agenda item reads.