Chamber’s Oak Tree Classic returns

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce’s 37th annual “Oak Tree Classic” golf tournament returned to The Oaks Club in Valencia on Monday.

The tournament hosted 115 golfers, who paid upwards of $1,200 (foursome price), and could either be entered into by individual golfers or by teams.

Ivan Volschenk, Chamber of Commerce president, said this is one of the biggest tournaments they’ve ever hosted.

Alex Romo, Jonathan Carrillo and Dennis Verner participate in the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce Oak Tree Classic Golf Tournament at The Oaks Club at Valencia on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. Chris Torres/The Signal

“It’s amazing and each year we get new businesses also getting involved with it, which is always great,” said Volschenk. “We’ve got one of our newest chamber members, Great Western, sponsoring a hole and as well. So it’s great to get them involved so that they meet other people as well.”

John Vance, chamber member and former board chair, said a lot of the money raised will go toward the chamber’s community outreach program.

“No. 1 is community outreach. We’re trying to get all the community together and see all the familiar faces of the business owners,” said Vance. “But mainly it’s to help support the programs to promote advocacy in the community, so in terms of helping promote all the small businesses here that are trying to thrive in the Santa Clarita Valley.”

Tournament participants get in their carts during the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce Oak Tree Classic Golf Tournament at The Oaks Club at Valencia on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. Chris Torres/The Signal

Sponsors, such as Vance’s company, Vance Wealth, can sponsor a hole or a team to help contribute in the fundraising efforts. In addition to this, attendees could also bid on an assortment of items such as gift cards, gift baskets, or a signed photo from the cast of CBS’ television show “S.W.A.T.”

John Shaffery, former chairman of the board and attendee of the event, was there just as a golfer – playing on a team with his son, Niall.

“You know, we kind of missed it, of course, during COVID and having everybody back out and seeing everybody and there’s just all the local businesses and the folks from the city, it’s fantastic,” said John. “The Chamber of Commerce always does a great job and [we’re] big supporters.”

“It’s fun coming out here. You know, seeing a lot of people from the community, I get to network a little bit and talk to new people,” said Niall. “And it’s always great seeing familiar faces as well. So it’s been a lot of fun. We’re all having a good time and it’s for a good cause.”