City to vote on $6.3M Via Princessa Park design contract

The Santa Clarita City Council is set to vote Tuesday on an approximately $6.3 million contract for the design of the new Via Princessa Park in Canyon Country.

According to the council agenda for the item, the park will be located on 33 acres of property along the south bank of the Santa Clara River, east of Whites Canyon Road and north of Via Princessa.

According to the park’s master plan, it is slated to include four full-sized multipurpose fields, the installation of sports field lighting, a playground, an infiltration facility, a restroom building, landscaping, irrigation and 33 additional parking spaces.

It will also include a grade-separated railroad undercrossing for pedestrians and vehicle access from the existing parking lot to the proposed park location.

For Phase 2 of the project, the city — after having received the park master plan from the construction engineering company Psomas in Phase 1 — plans to continue to move forward with the same company for a contract not to exceed $4,347,598.

Other companies and organizations involved will result in a cost for the park not to exceed $6,330,248, according to the council agenda.

The project will be paid for by funds pulled from the Measure W account.

The regular meeting for the Santa Clarita City Council is expected to begin at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, and take place in the City Council Chambers located at 23920 Valencia Blvd. For more information about the meeting agenda, visit santaclaritacityca.iqm2.com/Citizens/default.aspx.