COC to host aspiring artists scholarship event

News release

The College of the Canyons School of Visual & Performing Arts is scheduled to host the Jack Oakie & Victoria Horne Oakie Scholarship Event at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center.

For almost two decades, the Oakie Foundation has provided funding to COC students aspiring to careers in the arts. The comedian Jack Oakie and his wife, actress Victoria Horne Oakie, ensured that their legacies would live on by providing future generations of aspiring actors, filmmakers, and artists with the resources needed to realize their educational and artistic potential.

“We are thrilled to hold this event at the PAC this year, welcoming students to our mainstage to learn from Emmy Award-winning comedian, actor, producer, author, writer, and comedy historian Wayne Federman,” said Jennifer Smolos Steele, dean of the School of Visual & Performing Arts and artistic director of the PAC. “As a cultural and educational institution, the Oakie Scholarship event is an outstanding opportunity for our students to gain insight from working professionals while simultaneously applying for scholarships to further their artistic aspirations.”

The 10 merit-based scholarships, in the amount of $1,000 each, are available to currently enrolled COC students who meet the eligibility requirements and submit a completed application by 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14. Interested students must attend the Oct. 25 event in the PAC in order to apply.

“His credo was ‘Give the money to the kids,’ and that’s what we do, because that’s what Jack wanted,” said David Sonne, trustee of the Jack Oakie and Victoria Horne Oakie Charitable Foundation. The foundation provides funding to students at USC, Syracuse University and COC.

For more information about this scholarship opportunity and event, visit the School of Visual & Performing Arts website or email [email protected]