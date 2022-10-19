Community invited to 38th Annual ‘Rampage’ Hart Field Tournament

News release

Rampage is back!

The William S. Hart Regiment is once again hosting “Rampage,” one of the largest events of its kind in Southern California. Hart High is celebrating 38 years of the annual Hart Rampage Marching Band and field show tournament taking place at College of the Canyons Cougar Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 5.

This year 32 bands from across Southern California are performing. It’s an opportunity to see many talented musicians and dancers including those from local Santa Clarita Valley high schools perform at a single venue. The day-long competition ends with a mass drumline and awards ceremony.

In addition to the field show performances, there will be food vendors, merchandise booths and many prizes to be raffled.

Tickets are $12 for adults, $10 for students and seniors, and free for children under age 5. For more information or to make a donation, go to www.HartRegiment.com or call 661-347-8461.