Community invited to meet school board candidates

News Release

The Signal and Grace Baptist Church welcome Santa Clarita Valley residents to attend the 2022 School Board Candidate Forum Wednesday evening along with a meet-and-greet with all K-12 school district candidates.

The Signal invited the slate of candidates running this year for three openings on the WIlliam S. Hart Union High School District governing board to participate in a forum similar to the one held Sept. 21 for the Santa Clarita City Council candidates.

Hart district candidates will debate from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. and a meet-and-greet with all K-12 school district candidates will begin immediately after. Candidates competing for Trustee Areas Nos. 2, 3 and 5 will have the opportunity to make the case for why they should be chosen by the community to provide leadership, and will be asked questions on current issues facing the district.

Residents will have an opportunity to speak directly with those running in the Hart district, Saugus Union School District, Newhall School District, Sulphur Springs Union School District and Castaic Union School District elections.

Free to attend and no pre-registration is required, the forum will start at 6:30 p.m. and it will also be livestreamed on The Signal’s Facebook page at bit.ly/3xbI7EG. Grace Baptist Church is located at 22833 Copper Hill Drive in Santa Clarita.