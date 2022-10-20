Deputies arrest man and woman on suspicion of possession of drugs, stolen property

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department seal. File Photo
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

A Newhall woman, 43, and a man, 31, of Canoga Park, were arrested Tuesday on suspicion of receiving stolen property and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to law enforcement officials. 

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies located the suspects on Dockweiler Drive and Leonard Lane in Newhall at approximately 11 a.m., Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the station, wrote in an email. 

According to Arriaga, a deputy was patrolling Newhall when he first observed the suspects sleeping in their vehicle with drug paraphernalia exposed. After investigating, the deputy discovered the suspects also had in their possession a tool commonly used for catalytic converter theft. 

Deputies arrested the suspects on suspicion of receiving stolen property and possession of drug paraphernalia. They were both booked into the SCV Sheriff’s Station and remain in custody as of Wednesday afternoon, according to Arriaga. 

Jose Herrera

Jose Herrera

Jose Herrera loves stories in all shapes and forms. New to the Santa Clarita Valley, he's ready to write stories about SCV's community. Have a story to share? Contact Jose at [email protected]

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS