Deputies arrest man and woman on suspicion of possession of drugs, stolen property

A Newhall woman, 43, and a man, 31, of Canoga Park, were arrested Tuesday on suspicion of receiving stolen property and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to law enforcement officials.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies located the suspects on Dockweiler Drive and Leonard Lane in Newhall at approximately 11 a.m., Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the station, wrote in an email.

According to Arriaga, a deputy was patrolling Newhall when he first observed the suspects sleeping in their vehicle with drug paraphernalia exposed. After investigating, the deputy discovered the suspects also had in their possession a tool commonly used for catalytic converter theft.

Deputies arrested the suspects on suspicion of receiving stolen property and possession of drug paraphernalia. They were both booked into the SCV Sheriff’s Station and remain in custody as of Wednesday afternoon, according to Arriaga.