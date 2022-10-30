Deputies investigate shootings on consecutive nights

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a pair of weekend shootings on consecutive nights in two different areas of the Santa Clarita Valley.

No fatalities were reported, although one patient was transported to the hospital.

In the first incident, on Friday night, deputies from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station responded to the 20300 block of Julia Lane in Santa Clarita regarding a shooting at an inhabited dwelling.

“It was reported possibly seven shots were heard as a vehicle sped off,” Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, wrote in a prepared statement. “Upon arrival, deputies observed a residence had been shot numerous times. Bullets were found lodged into the walls of the home with expended casings outside.”

No arrests have yet been made as of the publication of this story, and the suspects remain outstanding, Arriaga wrote. There were no reports of injury and the investigation remains ongoing.

The second incident occurred Saturday night at approximately 11:15 p.m.

“Deputies responded to the 27700 block of Tambora Drive in Canyon Country regarding a large party in which there were reports of someone started shooting,” Arriaga wrote. “No injuries reported. An arrest has not yet been made, any suspects remain outstanding. The investigation remains ongoing.”

According to Bernard Peters, supervising fire dispatcher with the Los Angeles County Fire Department, a patient was transported from the 18900 block of Delight Street at approximately 11 p.m. Peters said the initial call was reported as a gunshot wound victim, according to information provided to them by the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. However, Peters said he was unable to confirm this.

According to a source familiar with the incident, the incident did in fact occur on Delight Street but that one person was injured after being trampled, not from a gunshot.

It was unclear on Sunday exactly how the two locations — Tambora Drive and Delight Street — might be related to the same incident, but the 18900 block of Delight Street is near the 27700 block of Tambora Drive.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available. Anyone with information on either incident can contact the SCV Sheriff’s Station at 661-260-4000. Anonymous tips can be submitted via LA Crime Stoppers at www.LACrimeStoppers.org.