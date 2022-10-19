Deputies: Man and woman arrested for possession of drugs

A man and a woman were arrested on suspicion of grand theft and possession of drug paraphernalia Friday, according to law enforcement officials.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies arrested a 60-year-old Los Angeles man on the 28000 block of Newhall Ranch Road in Valencia on suspicion of grand theft and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the station.

Along with the man, deputies arrested a 28-year-old Los Angeles woman, also on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, Arriaga added.

Deputies booked the two suspects into the SCV Sheriff’s Station. The man remains in custody as of Tuesday afternoon, and the woman was released on citation, according to Arriaga.