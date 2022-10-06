Deputies: Stolen vehicle investigation leads to multiple arrests

Four arrests were made for people suspected of stealing a vehicle, along with a slew of additional crimes, in connection to a containment that occurred in the Newhall area on Tuesday, Sept. 27, according to law enforcement.

According to Watch Sgt. Bill Edson of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, deputies conducted a traffic stop for a suspected stolen vehicle at approximately 2:30 p.m. on the corner of Lyons Avenue and Arcadia Street in Newhall.

Initial reports indicated a woman drove the vehicle and stopped when deputies conducted the traffic stop. The woman fled on foot and a man was detained at the scene, Edson added.

From the stolen vehicle, deputies arrested Randall Smith and Esmeralda Orozco, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the station.

Smith, 32, of Los Angeles, was arrested on suspicion of grand theft auto, identity theft and possession of burglary tools, Arriaga wrote in an email.

Orozco, 27, of Bloomington, attempted to hide in the back seat at the time of the traffic stop, but deputies arrested her on suspicion of grand theft auto and false identification to a peace officer, Arriaga added.

Orozco attempted to provide law enforcement with a false name, Arriaga said.

The woman who fled from the scene remained outstanding at the time of the investigation. Deputies were later able to identify her as Shirley Huizar, 37, of Chino.

Deputies with the Crime Impact Team tracked her down to an apartment on the 27900 block of Constitution Avenue in Stevenson Ranch, according to Arriaga.

CIT deputies conducted surveillance and confirmed Huizar lived in that area. Deputies also discovered Huizar was on active parole and federal probation for absconding from parole, Arriaga wrote in an email.

On Wednesday, Sept. 28, CIT deputies conducted a parole compliance search at her residence. They located hundreds of documents, blank checks, mail and other items named to several victims.

In Huizar’s residence deputies also found a loaded firearm, methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and more, Arriaga added.

Huizar was arrested on suspicion of grand theft auto, identity theft and other crimes. She was also wanted by multiple agencies for her suspected crimes, according to Arriaga.

At the apartment, deputies also found a man, Fiedel Viera, 33, who they identified as a second fugitive from a Los Angeles Police Department incident. Viera was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with narcotics, grand theft auto, identity theft and more.

The suspects remain in custody as of Wednesday afternoon, Arriaga wrote in an email.