Deputies: Suspect detained in connection to shooting, evading incident

A man was arrested Friday on suspicion of felony evading and shooting at an inhabited dwelling in connection to incidents that occurred earlier this month, according to law enforcement officials.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies with help from the San Diego Police Department were alerted about the suspect possibly heading toward San Diego. The suspect was located and detained by San Diego police officers on Oct. 20.

During their search of the suspect, officers found two firearms, one of which was loaded, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the SCV station. COBRA detectives took custody of the suspect on Friday, Oct. 21, and booked him into the SCV Sheriff’s Station on suspicion of felony evading and shooting at an inhabited dwelling.

The suspect remains in custody as of Tuesday morning, added Arriaga.

According to Arriaga, the suspect was connected to two incidents that occurred earlier in October.

On Oct. 14, at approximately 8 p.m., deputies responded to the 21300 block of Alder Drive in Newhall regarding a shooting. There were reports of a vehicle-to-vehicle shooting in a parking lot in the area of Newhall Avenue and Valle De Oro.

Upon arrival, deputies observed a silver BMW with several bullet holes located on its rear and a shattered back windshield, according to Arriaga. During the investigation, witnesses reported a white Honda pilot driving onto Alder Drive and shoot an unknown number of rounds at a parked vehicle.

The suspect then continued to drive down Alder Drive and out of view.

While deputies spoke with the owner of the silver BMW, deputies learned the victim had been involved in a road rage incident earlier in the day. Deputies believed the shooting incident may have been caused by same individual.

Deputies conducted a followup investigation and identified the registered owner of the suspect vehicle, which confirmed him to be the shooter, according to Arriaga. The suspect remained outstanding at that time of the investigation.

Three days later, on Oct. 17, deputies patrolling Canyon Country observed the suspected vehicle from the shooting incident driving on Cherry Avenue and Olive Avenue. Deputies tried to conduct a traffic stop when the driver of the vehicle fled.

This led to a brief pursuit in which the suspect collided with a center median and almost collided with numerous vehicles, Arriaga wrote in an email. Due to unsafe conditions, the pursuit was terminated, she added.

However, the suspect had collided with another vehicle and fled from the scene. Deputies were able to recover the white Honda pilot on the 26400 block of Carl Boyer Drive in Canyon Country.

Again, the suspect remained outstanding in that incident, according to Arriaga.

Detectives continued their investigation and discovered the suspect was possibly heading toward San Diego. After the suspect’s detainment, detectives confirmed the motive for the shooting was due to the road rage incident, Arriaga wrote in an email.

The investigation remains ongoing at this time, she added.