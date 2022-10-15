Four vehicle collision sends six to hospital, prompts SIG alert

Six individuals were transported to a nearby hospital after a four-vehicle collision occurred Friday night on Interstate 5 near Calgrove Boulevard, according to emergency responders.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel received reports of a multi-vehicle collision on the northbound lanes of Interstate 5 near Calgrove Boulevard at approximately 9:28 p.m., said Supervising Fire Dispatcher Jeremy Stafford.

According to initial reports, there were two vehicles involved in the collision, which resulted in six patients with injuries. Stafford said details regarding the extent of the injuries was unavailable, but he confirmed all six individuals were transported to a nearby hospital.

Emergency dispatch radio traffic indicated a woman was in critical condition. Fire Department personnel cleared the scene soon after, Stafford said.

California Highway Patrol Officer Patrick Kimball said the scene was still active late Friday night and a SIG alert was issued at approximately 9:49 p.m. for one hour as the CHP shut down lanes 2, 3 and 4.

Kimball confirmed the incident was a four-vehicle collision.

At approximately 10:40 p.m., CHP officers opened lane 2 to allow more traffic to pass through that section.

The SIG alert for lanes 3 and 4 would remain ongoing for an unknown amount of time, Kimball said.

According to information from CHP’s quickmap tool, a white minivan collided with three other vehicles and blocked three right lanes of the interstate. There was major damage to the front end of one of the vehicles. However, at the time of this publication it is unknown which of the four vehicles it was.

CHP officers are investigating the incident and will release more details at a later time, according to Kimball.