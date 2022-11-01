Hart district to discuss an extension of BEST project, fire alarm replacement contract

The William S. Hart Union High School governing board is slated Wednesday to discuss an amendment to an agreement with the Los Angeles County Office of Education for the Business Enhancement System Transformation project, and award contracts for Valencia High School fire alarm replacement.

According to the LACOE website, the BEST project is system modernization for LACOE and more than 125 agencies, including school districts, community colleges, charter schools and joint power authorities.

This multi-year project will be used to replace older systems such as PeopleSoft Financial and Human Resource Systems.

The goal of the project is to create an integrated Enterprise Resource Planning system, a type of software that organizations use to manage day-to-day business activities such as for budget development, finance, human resources and payroll, according to the LACOE.

According to the district staff report, the coronavirus pandemic impacted the implementation of the project, necessitating this amendment. The amendment will extend the original agreement through June 30, 2026.

If approved, LACOE would continue to provide matching funds for the three-year period set forth in the agreement and provide credit to the district to be applied for the cost of the project.

Additionally, governing board members are to discuss and award a contract for the Valencia High School fire alarm replacement project. The cost of the project is estimated to be $2 million, which would be paid from the special reserve fund for capital outlay projects.

Lastly, although not officially on the agenda, members of the public are anticipated to come to the governing board and express their thoughts on the “Thin Blue Line” flag issue.

On Friday, a member of the Saugus High School football team waved the flag as the team came out for its game against Golden Valley High School — prompting debate once more after the district announced the team would no longer be allowed to wave the Thin Blue Line flag back in late September.