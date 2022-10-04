Lancaster man arrested on suspicion of robbery in Valencia

A Lancaster man was arrested Saturday on suspicion of robbery in Valencia, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.

According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the station, in an email to The Signal, deputies responded to a call for service for a robbery in progress at the 25500 block of The Old Road.

“Upon arrival, deputies learned a male entered the location, grabbed merchandise from the display shelf and exited without attempting to pay,” wrote Arriaga. “When an employee confronted the male regarding the stolen merchandise, the male pushed the victim, causing her to fall to the ground.”

The victim sustained only minor injuries.

The man was detained on the scene and was later positively identified as the suspect.

The man was arrested on suspicion of robbery and booked into the sheriff’s station. As of Tuesday, he remains in custody.