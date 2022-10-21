Man arrested on suspicion of possession of stolen loaded firearm

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department seal. File Photo
A Sylmar man, 29, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a stolen loaded firearm, carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle and driving on a suspended license, according to law enforcement officials.  

According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, deputies conducted a traffic stop Tuesday on The Old Road and Hasley Canyon Road in Castaic at approximately 1 p.m. 

During the traffic stop, deputies discovered the suspect had a loaded firearm in the vehicle, she added.  

After further investigation, deputies arrested the man on suspicion of possession of a stolen loaded firearm, carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle and driving on a suspended license, Arriaga wrote in an email. 

The suspect was booked into the SCV Sheriff’s Station, and he remained at the station as of Wednesday, according to Arriaga. 

