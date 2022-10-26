‘New Heroes’ event raises funds for CLASS foundation

While Capt. Tony Carcioppolo was thanking and putting a spotlight on the new members of the Los Angeles County Fire Department, he apologized for leaving his radio on while he spoke.

“We’re always on call so that’s why – I’m not trying to be rude, but I’m listening to the radio the whole time,” said Carcioppolo at the New Heroes celebration held recently at the College of the Canyons Canyon Country campus, which aimed to highlight and celebrate new first responders and community heroes.

Parents photograph their students in the Sulphur Springs Choir as they perform on the steps of the Takeda Science & Lecture Building on the College of the Canyons Canyon Country campus during the Honoring Our New Heroes event on Saturday, 101422. Dan Watson/The Signal

His decision turned out to not be unfounded. As Carcioppolo was talking about what the event meant to him – since he’s a former student of the Sulphur Springs Union School District and College of the Canyons – he was cut short. He, and all the other firefighters with him, received a call and rushed out of the event to answer it.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station Capt. Justin Diez was the next speaker.

“All right guys, I don’t know if I can top that, we’ve got a couple of minutes for something to happen,” joked Diez.

Hundreds of attendees walk to the Takeda Science & Lecture Building on the College of the Canyons Canyon Country campus before the Honoring Our New Heroes event on Saturday, 101422. Dan Watson/The Signal

Diez then introduced and highlighted the four rookie sheriff’s deputies he brought with him, while thanking everyone at the event, which also acted as a fundraiser for the Sulphur Springs Union School District’s CLASS Foundation – a nonprofit created to provide financial and community resources to students of the Sulphur Springs district.

“The professions being recognized today, I think we could all agree are the very fabric, the makeup of Santa Clarita, I don’t think anybody would argue that,” said Diez. “And… events like this are certainly the very fabric that make up Santa Clarita.”

Hundreds of attendees line up at the buffet at the Takeda Science & Lecture Building on the College of the Canyons Canyon Country campus before the Honoring Our New Heroes event on Saturday, 101422. Dan Watson/The Signal

Catherine Kawaguchi, superintendent of the Sulphur Springs district, said the CLASS foundation is student-focused.

“They have a targeted focus on wellness, creativity and innovation to really develop and strengthen students,” said Kawaguchi. “And so this evening is just another type of a fundraiser to bring more resources back into the district to support our students around those areas.”

Students from the nine elementary schools making up the Sulphur Springs Choir perform “This Little Light of Mine” on the steps of the Takeda Science & Lecture Building on the College of the Canyons Canyon Country campus during the Honoring Our New Heroes event on Saturday, 101422. Dan Watson/The Signal

Following the reception outside of the Takeda Science Center, the event began with an introduction by Kawaguchi, representatives from the CLASS foundation and a recognition of the faculty and staff of COC, including Anthony Michaelides, dean at the Canyon Country campus.

“Specifically here at the college, we have faculty teaching in classrooms, we have lab techs prepping and setting up our labs, we have support staff maintaining our buildings and keeping our grounds looking spectacular. They show up every day, with their capes on ready to make a difference,” said Michaelides. “They’re all part of a team with the ultimate mission of helping our students to be successful. So whether working on the front lines or behind the scenes, we’d like to recognize and sincerely thank our Canyon Country campus new heroes that are here tonight.”