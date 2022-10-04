No action reported from Hart board on Brown Act suit

The William S. Hart Union High School District governing board discussed behind closed doors last week litigation that alleges that district officials shared thousands of emails between one another that they then did not make available to the public.

No action or updates were reported out Wednesday evening by the Hart governing board during its regular meeting, following the discussion in closed session.

In a 31-page complaint filed by four anonymous petitioners — one Jane Doe and three John Doe’s — the group claims that the district is “retaining over 5,600 public records” of “great public interest and importance.”

“The district engaged in serial meetings that are expressly prohibited by the Brown Act by communicating via social media, electronic messaging and text messaging,” reads the litigation. “The district also violated the Brown Act by failing to read or post public comments made to a majority of the board.”

The district’s lawyers have argued that the petitioners’ position is flawed due to the communications not falling under a set of enumerated statutes that can be cured and corrected.

“The district denies that it has violated either the Brown Act or the Public Records Act,” reads a letter from the law firm. “And, as stated above, your emails allege violations that are not governed by the ‘cure and correct’ statute. Accordingly, the district is denying the demands contained in your emails.”

The Brown Act is California’s open-meeting law.