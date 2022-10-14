Nominees announced for 2022 VIA Awards

The nominations have been announced for local businesses to be honored in four categories at the 2022 Valley Industry Association Awards.

The winners will be awarded at the 2022 VIA BASH, “Midnight in Morocco,” on Nov. 4 at the Hyatt Regency Valencia. Tickets can be purchased at www.via.org/via-bash.

The following are nominated for the Connie Worden-Roberts Volunteer of the Year award: Alison Lindemann of WSI Internet Consulting, Ferris Smith of ServPro Santa Clarita, Mark Young, of Donahoe, Young & Williams LLP, Jared Burbidge of ServPro Santa Clarita, Ajay Joshi of Connect 4 Growth Solutions, Hillary Broadwater of QM Design Group and Sue Tweddell of Primerica.

The following are nominated for the VIA Rising Star award: Odom Law Group, JCI Santa Clarita and Jersey Mike’s Subs.

The following are nominated for the VIA Business of the Year award: Mission Valley Bank, Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency, College of the Canyons, A-1 Party, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and UCLA Health.

This will be the first year the fourth award, the VIA Community Impact award, will be awarded.

The following are nominated for the VIA Community Impact award: L.A. County Sheriff’s Department (SCV station), JCI Santa Clarita, Circle of Hope, Mission Valley Bank, Advanced Audiology, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and Logix Federal Credit Union.