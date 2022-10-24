Residents: Shooting, burglary hit adjacent homes a week apart

Bullets pierced through a home in a newly developed hillside neighborhood located on Spire Court in Canyon Country at around midnight on Sunday morning, according to several residents who live in the vicinity.

It is still unclear how many bullets were fired into the home, but interviews with residents on the small street – who only spoke to The Signal on condition of anonymity – indicated that somewhere between four and eight were shot, possibly more.

The next-door neighbor of the home that was fired into, told The Signal that his home was robbed just one week prior to the shooting. The resident said that last Friday, burglars had broken into their home through a side entrance and had made off with approximately $10,000 worth of their possessions while he and his family were away.They discovered the scene when they returned on Sunday, Oct. 16.

It is unconfirmed, at the time of this publication, if the two events are connected in any way – but the resident whose home was burglarized said, “I feel like it has to be.”

“Nothing ever happens up here, it’s super quiet most of the time,” said the resident. “You think you found your dream home and then something like this happens.”

The resident said the suspected thieves went through every drawer in the house, including his children’s rooms. He, and several of his neighbors, said they do not feel safe in the neighborhood following these two events.

The details surrounding these two incidents are unclear and not confirmed at the time of this publication, as the watch staff at the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station stated that the information was not available to them when it was requested on Sunday.