Robert Lamoureux | Getting rid of unsightly brick stains

Question: Dear Robert, I am a faithful reader and appreciate your help in the past. We have received a letter from our Valencia Summit HOA management company telling us to “remedy the situation” of white stains on our exterior brick walls. I have enclosed pictures of the offensive bricks, which years ago were exposed to spray sprinklers, now replaced with a drip system.

None of the bricks show sign of crumbling, cracks or movement. We are retired seniors with little background in any such repair but with plenty of idle time if this is something we can attend to ourselves. Can you help us with your wisdom and advice going forward including who to call if this is too complicated for us? Many thanks.

P.S. Your recommendation of A-1 All American Roofing WLA was spot on. They did an excellent job of total re-roof of our house.

— Holly W.