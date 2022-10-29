Robert Lamoureux | Tile flooring shopper has cold feet

Question: Robert, we are replacing our flooring in an older home, which has a crawl space underneath. We have replaced some of the subfloor due to wear and water damage, so we are hoping for a quiet experience without creaking, once we are finished.

Now on to flooring choices. I am hoping for a warmer floor in the wintertime, though I know we don’t really have winters. Tile seems so cold, yet it is the most durable, in my experience.

Do you have any recommendations for something that is durable yet a little more cozy than tile? Thanks for any advice you can share.

— Liz, R.

Answer: Liz, there are a million options out there. This is a tough one for me because there are so many choices.

You seem to appreciate the durability of tile — have you considered putting heating elements in to slightly warm the tile in the colder months? There are a couple of options on installation and I am not versed well in either, but I believe since you are on a subfloor system, you would need the electric sheet version.

Look into this option — it will be more costly to install than just tile, but would give you the warmth you are looking for in cold months, cool temps in summer, and the durability you are familiar with.

Aside from this option, I would recommend you visit flooring showrooms and speak with sales persons for more information on other options. I hope this helps a bit. Best of luck to you.