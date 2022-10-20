Santa Clarita Kings Day set for Dec. 3

News release

Hockey season is back, and the city of Santa Clarita is inviting residents to Santa Clarita Kings Day when the Los Angeles Kings face off against the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday, Dec. 3.

The puck drops at 7:30 p.m. at the Crypto.com Arena in downtown Los Angeles. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online by visiting city.sc/Kings.

With each ticket purchase, participants will receive a Santa Clarita Kings Day rally towel.

Ticket prices range from $37 for seats in the 300 Level to $97 in the 100 Level. A limited number of tickets will be available in various seating tiers, and tickets will be grouped together, ensuring attendees will sit near other Santa Clarita Valley residents during the game. Residents will be able to select their preferred section when purchasing tickets.

For more information on Santa Clarita Kings Day, contact Ashley Gurrola at 661-255-4322.