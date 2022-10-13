Santa Clarita Transit installs new UV sanitation system on all buses

Santa Clarita Transit has installed new ultraviolet, UV, sanitation systems on all of its 119 buses.

The United Safety Active Purification systems purifies the air and cleans the surfaces in the bus. It utilizes safe levels of naturally occurring hydroperoxides to eliminate 99% of germs, microbes, viruses and bacteria in the air, and on surfaces. It is also effective against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

“This UV system provides an extra layer of protection for Santa Clarita Transit bus riders,” said Mayor Laurene Weste in a prepared statement. “The impressive part is that this proved system provides continuous protection throughout the day using safe and proven technology that has been around for decades.”

For information on Santa Clarita Transit routes and services, visit SantaClaritaTransit.com.