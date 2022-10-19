Saugus High Marching Centurions have strong showing in Royal Classic

News release

The Saugus High Marching Centurions started the band competition season on a high note at the 38th Royal Classic Field Tournament at Royal High School in Simi Valley on Saturday night.

The Saugus band and color guard, performing “All the Queen’s Roses,” was the runner-up in the Division 4-A portion of the competition. The band also won the high percussion award and the color guard won the high auxiliary award in Division 4-A.

“They all performed very well,” said Saugus High band director Bob Grigas. “There was a level of confidence that I haven’t seen in a long time.”

There were 19 schools competing in six divisions at the Royal Classic. Castaic High, Canyon High and Golden Valley High were included in the competition.

Thousand Oaks High won tournament sweepstakes award, and the high music performance, high music effects, and high visual performance.

Castaic took second place in Division 1-A. El Camino Real won the Division 1-A award.

Canyon took third place and Cabrillo High won the 2-A Green Division award.

Golden Valley was fourth place in the 2-A Gold Division. Moorpark won the 2-A Gold Division award.

Camarillo High won the Division 4-A award by 0.4 points over Saugus High.

“I thought the performance went really well,” Grigas said. “Still a few things to work on but overall nicely done.”

Next up for the Saugus High Marching Centurions is the Sounds of the Stadium concert at Saugus High on Thursday at 7 p.m. and the Wildcat Classic Field Tournament hosted by West Ranch High on Saturday at Valencia High School.

The Saugus High Marching Centurions have been invited to participate in the Memorial Day parade in Washington, D.C., in May. You can follow the band’s journey to Washington, D.C., on the Road to Washington podcast available at spoti.fi/3TybXfx.