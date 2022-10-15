SCV Sheriff’s Station Haunted Jailhouse returns

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station is set to once again host its annual Haunted Jailhouse after a two-year hiatus, according to officials.

Scheduled for Sunday between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., organizers say the event will feature live entertainment, costume contests, Sheriff’s Department displays and a haunted jailhouse created by the SCV Boys and Girls Club.

This event will be hosted at the Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Station on Golden Valley Road.

Those attending are asked to park at the Santa Clarita Aquatic Center located at 20850 Centre Pointe Parkway, where designated shuttles are available at the front main entrance for transportation to and from the station.

Parking will not be available at the SCV Sheriff’s Station.