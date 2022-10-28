SCV Water offers gardening class: Maintaining a Sustainable Landscape

News release

Has your landscape been established for a while now, but you know it needs some work to keep it looking good? You can learn effective methods and techniques to manage and maintain a healthy and water-efficient landscape while improving the aesthetics in a free virtual gardening class, Maintaining a Sustainable Landscape, on Saturday, Nov. 5, at 9 a.m.

The class, offered by the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency, will offer information on techniques to keep your sustainable landscaping looking great during the drought from horticulturist Steve Williams. This class will cover proper techniques for watering, mowing, fertilizing, pruning and more. This class can help attendees make any landscape more sustainable.

“Drought tolerance is more than picking low-water-use plants,” said Tim Wheeler, owner and head instructor of The Wheeler Co. “A key factor in making any landscape more water-efficient is maintenance. Maintaining a Sustainable Landscape covers the basics of landscape maintenance that can be applied to any yard.”

Attendees can expect the class to last about an hour, followed by a question-and-answer session. And don’t worry if you missed the live course – all presentations are recorded and available for viewing on the agency’s website one week after the class.

The gardening classes are free, but attendees must register before the event. To register for the Maintaining a Sustainable Landscape gardening class or to view the remaining 2022 class schedule, visit: yourscvwater.com/gardening-classes.