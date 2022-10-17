Solar panel on home ignites

A solar panel on a two-story home on the 25300 block of Avenida Ronada in Newhall caught fire at approximately 12:15 p.m. on Monday, according to Henry Narvaez, spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Narvaez said the fire was first reported by a passerby and fire crews were able to respond and extinguish the flame relatively quickly.

At the scene, it appeared the roof of the home had received minimal damage and that it had not spread to the inside of the home. At the time of this publication, fire crews had closed off Avenida Ronada’s entrance from Orchard Village Road.

Los Angeles County Fire Department firefighters extinguish a malfunctioning solar panel that caught on fire on the roof of a two-story residence

located on the 25000 block of Avenida Ronada in Newhall, Calif., on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. Chris Torres/The Signal