Sulphur Springs School District celebrates 150 years, places time capsule

It’s quite possible that in the year 2047, parents celebrating the 175th anniversary of the Sulphur Springs Union School District will watch their children comb through artifacts placed by them 25 years before.

This is because students from all nine of the Sulphur Springs district’s schools placed a variety of mementos in a time capsule as part of its 150th anniversary celebration at Sulphur Springs Elementary School on Saturday.

The capsule was placed in front of the school’s original building – tying together the district’s past, present and future, which, according to school board member Denis DeFigueiredo, was a key aspect of this year’s anniversary.

DeFigueiredo explained that the capsule’s reasons for importance were akin to the school’s long history itself.

Michael Robles pans for gold with his brother and dad at the Sulphur Springs Union School District’s 150 year anniversary on Saturday Oct. 22, 2022.

“Where we’ve come from, is just as important. It’s where we’re going and where we come from that influences where we’re going,” said DeFigueiredo. “If we can look back and really appreciate the pioneer stock that came in the Santa Clarita Valley… that gives us value, it gives us a feeling that there’s something more than just what’s happening here in 2022.”

The celebration was pioneer-themed and had a mini-museum (showcasing the school’s history through photos), rag-doll making stations, and troughs for “gold” panning. Teachers and students even dressed up to match the theme.

“When we realize and solidify those roots in ourselves, that helps us to go forward and to take values that have been created for decades into what we do on a day-to-day basis,” said DeFigueiredo. “So the time capsule is important in that it gives us the opportunity to say what’s important to [us] today, and kind of tell somebody 25 years down the road, what was important and why.”

Riley Mustac pans for gold at the Sulphur Springs Union School District’s 150 year anniversary on Saturday Oct. 22, 2022.

Catherine Kawaguchi, superintendent of the Sulphur Springs district, echoed DeFigueiredo’s sentiments regarding the time capsule, and said that laying the foundation of education today forms educational goals for the next 150 years.

“It’s important to capture time and make sure people don’t forget the importance of all the years of educating students here,” said Kawaguchi. “We want to make sure people know how the school has changed, how our world has changed and all that we do every day to empower students.”

Parent Steve Ortiz, who was at the ceremony with his son and daughter, said the schools his children attend are a big improvement from the ones he went to.

2nd grade teacher Cindy Goossens leads her class at the Sulphur Springs Union School District’s 150 year anniversary on Saturday Oct. 22, 2022.

“I mean, I lived in the San Fernando Valley. So you know, if I were to compare this to [that], it’s night and day,” said Ortiz. “It’s not as saturated as it is in the valley. It’s definitely more interactive with the teachers. My daughter has been in school for two years now,it’s been great.”

In addition to Kawaguchi and DeFigueiredo , state Assemblywoman Suzette Martinez Valladares, R-Santa Clarita, Mayor Laurene Weste and City Councilman Bill Miranda were also in attendance.