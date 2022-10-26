SUV rolls over in residential neighborhood collision

One vehicle overturned in a traffic collision on Wednesday morning in a residential neighborhood in Saugus, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials.

According to Kaitlyn Aldan, a spokeswoman for the Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched at 8:59 a.m. on a call for service for an overturned vehicle. They arrived at West Tupelo Ridge Drive and North Sycamore Creek Drive at 9:03 a.m.

A tow truck driver attaches chains to the rolled-over Honda Pilot before lifting it onto a flatbed tow truck. Tim Whyte/The Signal

Upon arrival, it was determined no persons were trapped, Aldan said, no transports occurred and no injuries were reported to be sustained.

Saugus resident Michael Ebstein, who lives in the neighborhood, said he was driving his son to school at Saugus High School when a white Ford Fusion clipped his Honda Pilot, causing it to roll.

Michael Ebstein (right) and his family wait as a tow truck driver prepares to flip their Honda Pilot over before lifting it onto a flatbed tow truck on Wednesday. Tim Whyte/The Signal

“He just came through this intersection,” Ebstein said, adding he tried to swerve at the last second to avoid the collision. “He clipped me in the back, so my plan almost worked.”

He said both he and his son were fortunate to be able to walk away from the wreckage, even after rolling “at least twice.”

No one was transported to the hospital after a rollover crash in a residential neighborhood at Sycamore Creek Drive and Tupelo Ridge Drive in Saugus on Wednesday. Tim Whyte/The Signal

“The car did an amazing job protecting us,” said Ebstein.

Witness Darrin Lee, who said he lives on Sycamore Creek, told sheriff’s deputies at the scene that he saw the Fusion “flying” down Sycamore before running a stop sign at Tupelo Ridge.

The four-way intersection is a two-way stop, with stop signs for vehicles on Sycamore Creek but not those on Tupelo Ridge.

The driver of a Ford Fusion involved in a rollover crash waits while the scene is cleared at Sycamore Creek Drive and Tupelo Ridge Drive in Saugus on Wednesday. Tim Whyte/The Signal

“Sycamore is the main artery down our street and everybody just flies. They come in off Copper Hill (Drive) and they fly down this stretch,” Lee said, adding the driver of the Fusion initially appeared to leave the scene, but turned around and returned.

The driver of the Ford Fusion declined to comment.

Additional reporting by Tim Whyte.