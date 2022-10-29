The Signal announces ‘51 Most Influential’

The Signal has announced its annual Top 51 list, ahead of a planned ceremony to recognize the Santa Clarita Valley’s most influential men and women.

The list is meant as a recognition and a thank you for the work they do to make the SCV a great place to live, according to Signal Publisher Richard Budman.

“The ‘Top 51 most influential’ list has the same purpose today as it did when I started the list 18 years ago: to recognize the people who help make Santa Clarita one of the greatest communities on Earth to live, work and raise a family,” said Budman.

“Everyone on this list is caring and compassionate, and takes great pride in our community,” he said. “These people help make the city such a great community, and such a great place to live and work.”

This year marks the 18th year The Signal has created the list, with City Manager Ken Striplin earning the top spot in 2022 for his positive impact on the SCV’s quality of life.

“Striplin has been shaping Santa Clarita since 1996, and during his tenure he has served in a leadership role in every one of the city’s departments,” says the summary of Striplin’s impacts in the special “51” section, which is inserted into today’s edition of The Signal. “Safe to say, he knows the city’s operations inside-out. Under Striplin’s leadership as city manager for the past 10 years, Santa Clarita has continued to thrive as a fiscally responsible city that identifies needs, then does what it takes to fill them.”

Striplin is just one of more than 50 examples of the leaders who work to make the SCV a better place, a list that also includes the leader of the SCV Sheriff’s Station, school board members, attorneys, elected officials, as well as business, faith and community leaders and city leaders, among many others.

A private event to recognize the Top 51 honorees is scheduled to take place next month.

The 51 Most Influential special section can be viewed here.