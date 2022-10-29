Thin Blue Line flag back on Saugus sideline

By Signal Staff

The Thin Blue Line flag flew again at the Saugus High School football game on Friday night in a show of support for law enforcement after the Hart district’s superintendent announced it would no longer be allowed.

As the Saugus football team took the field on Friday night for its Foothill League game against Golden Valley, the majority of the team came out carrying the Saugus Strong flag and other flags as per the team’s tradition.

But one flag was absent from the initial surge of players taking the field: The Thin Blue Line flag, intended by players as a sign of support for law enforcement. The superintendent of the William S. Hart Union High School District, Mike Kuhlman, recently announced the team would no longer be allowed to carry the Thin Blue Line flag after the district received complaints that the flag, which has been appropriated by far-right activists, was deemed divisive.

Kuhlman announced the decision without the issue being brought before the Hart district school board.

After the majority of the team took the field, according to witnesses in the stands, two players followed with two flags in their hands: The stars and stripes, and the Thin Blue Line flag. Once they arrived on the sidelines, the player carrying the Thin Blue Line flag stopped and waved it in front of the fans in the stands, receiving applause.