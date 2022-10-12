Three-vehicle collision occurs on Highway 5 fast lane

A three-vehicle collision occurred on the southbound side of Interstate 5 and Highway 14 on Wednesday afternoon, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department and California Highway Patrol Newhall officials.

According to Henry Narvaez, a spokesman for the L.A. County Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched at 1:49 p.m. and arrived on the scene at 1:59 p.m.

According to Officer Josh Greengard, a spokesman for CHP Newhall, the collision is currently, “blocking the fast lane.”

Narvaez said that no transports occurred and the extent of any possible injuries are unknown at the time of this publication.

With the rain, Greengard urges the community to remember how rain can affect one’s driving.

“When the roadway becomes wet and slippery, the driver needs to recognize it will take longer to slow down,” said Greengard. “Please give yourself ample room between you and the cars around you.”