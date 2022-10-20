Troop 2 celebrates 100 years

Boy Scouts of America Troop 2, Santa Clarita, has achieved 100 years of service and hosted a centennial celebration for all who have been involved with the troop, past and present.

Troop 2 began in April 1922, making it the oldest Scout troop to exist in the Santa Clarita Valley.

“I’m just thankful that there were a lot of people that kept the ball going,” said Scoutmaster Tom Hezel.

Ever since 1934, they have been holding their meetings out of Newhall Elementary School.

Santa Clarita City Mayor Laurene Weste speaks to the crowd gathered for the Troop 2 100 year banquet and celebration at the Santa Clarita Sports Complex on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Chris Torres/The Signal

Troop 2 centralizes its place in the community around community service. When they are not participating in community service, they are canoeing down the Colorado River, going to summer camp on Catalina Island and taking kayak trips out of the Channel Islands.

For the troop’s 100th birthday, Troop 2 invited members from the past and present to attend the centennial celebration. Those in attendance included Mayor Laurene Weste and Assemblywoman Suzette Martinez Valladares.

“We all stand on the shoulders of who came before us, it is true of everything,” said Weste. “Scouting is about learning who you are as a person and then giving back to your community.”

Weste invited a current member of Troop 2 to recite the Scout oath to all in attendance.

A Troop 2 boy scout recites the boy scout oath as Santa Clarita City Mayor Laurene Weste stands behind them for the Troop 2 100 year banquet and celebration at the Santa Clarita Sports Complex on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Chris Torres/The Signal

“On my honor, I will do my best to do my duty, to better my country and to obey the Scout law. To help other people at all times. To keep myself physically strong, mentally awake and morally straight,” said a current Scout of Troop 2.

Out of the 12 codes in the Scout Law, Hezel drills three into the members of Troop 2.

“It’s mostly about honesty, trust and integrity,” said Hezel.

Hezel said that Troop 2 is a place for Scouts to find themselves and be able to have the confidence to simply try whatever they please.

“We want to make Scouts a safe place to fail, in that we want them to try things,” said Hezel. “We don’t want them to be afraid to try things because so many people, not just kids, you know, they wonder what happens if they fail? So, you try again.”

Turning 100, in most ways, is a reflection on the past. As Troop 2 continues to add more years to its longevity, Hezel hopes that Troop 2 will never forget its roots.

“(I want to) get back to the way Scouting used to be,” said Hezel. “It’s all about activities, kids and keeping them busy.”