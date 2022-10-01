Two simultaneous fires occur in creek bed

Two fires broke out simultaneously in the San Francisquito creek bed on Saturday at approximately 10 a.m.

The fires occurred in two spots, one just north of Avenue Scott and another about a quarter-mile south of Avenue Scott, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department firefighters at the scene.

Both were small, approximately an eighth of an acre. Firefighters used the San Francisquito trail that runs parallel to the creek bed as an access point, with onlookers watching the battle from the backyards of homes that faced the flames.

This is at least the fifth fire in local washes and riverbeds in the past eight days.