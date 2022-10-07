Williams Ranch opens in Castaic

Williams Homes opened its master-planned community, Williams Ranch, in Castaic with an open house celebration featuring food, beverages, games, live music and the ability to tour 15 model homes.

Williams Homes was founded by Lance and Sadie Williams in Santa Clarita.

Visitors tour the 15 model homes during the Williams Ranch Grand Opening Celebration in Valencia on Saturday, 092422. Dan Watson/The Signal

The approval process for the new housing community off of Halsey Canyon began 20 years ago. The purchase became final about two and a half years ago and land development kicked off. The land development itself took around two years to complete.

The currently finished homes themselves took six months to complete.

Visitors take in the view of the plan 9 home as they visit the 15 model homes during the Williams Ranch Grand Opening Celebration in Valencia on Saturday, 092422. Dan Watson/The Signal

“We started (six months ago) our 15 models and about 100 production homes,” said Dan Faina, the chief marketing officer for Williams Homes. “The models have been built and completed, and we have our first homeowners moving in next week.”

There will be 497 homes in the community upon completion, featuring a variety of 15 different floor plans, each included with a Tesla solar system.

Visitors tour the 15 model homes and the optional extra large RV garage of plan 9 during the Williams Ranch Grand Opening Celebration in Valencia on Saturday, 092422. Dan Watson/The Signal

“We have options like you can’t get anywhere else in Southern California,” said Faina.

On the drive up, there is also no missing the 5-acre working vineyards.

The G3 Band entertains visitors during the Williams Ranch Grand Opening Celebration in Valencia on Saturday, 092422. Dan Watson/The Signal

The house prices range from the mid $800,000s to upwards of $1.8 million.

Many interested home buyers came out for the open house and toured what could be their new home.

Attendees visit the food truck as they tour the 15 model homes during the Williams Ranch Grand Opening Celebration in Valencia on Saturday, 092422. Dan Watson/The Signal

Potential home buyers Mark and Jennifer Copp found many features they enjoyed integrated into the homes.

“The open floor plan is really nice,” said Jennifer.

Visitors are treated to snacks in plan 8 as they tour the 15 model homes during the Williams Ranch Grand Opening Celebration in Valencia on Saturday, 092422. Dan Watson/The Signal

Stacy Baumgartner, another potential home buyer, most appreciated the variety of the floor plans, especially for the single-story homes.

“I really liked the fact that they are offering single-floor masters and some single-story houses with good size lots and the views,” said Baumgartner.

Visitors board the shuttle bus during the Williams Ranch Grand Opening Celebration in Valencia on Saturday, 092422. Dan Watson/The Signal

Baumgartner said that if she decided to purchase a home in Williams Ranch, it would be her “forever home” to grow old in.

The new Williams Ranch can be found at 28801 Hasley Canyon Road.