Woman found dead inside clothing collection box

A woman was reportedly found dead inside a clothing collection box in Newhall on Thursday, according to law enforcement officials.

The woman was found at approximately 10 a.m. near the corner of Orchard Village Road and Lyons Avenue.

“Deputies responded to orchard village and Lyons regarding a female stuck in a clothing collection box,” said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. “Upon arrival, the woman was pronounced deceased by L.A. County Fire.”

The investigation into the woman’s death remains ongoing as of Thursday morning, according to Arriaga.