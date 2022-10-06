Woman found dead inside clothing collection box

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station on Golden Valley Road.
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station on Golden Valley Road.
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

A woman was reportedly found dead inside a clothing collection box in Newhall on Thursday, according to law enforcement officials.  

The woman was found at approximately 10 a.m. near the corner of Orchard Village Road and Lyons Avenue.  

“Deputies responded to orchard village and Lyons regarding a female stuck in a clothing collection box,” said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. “Upon arrival, the woman was pronounced deceased by L.A. County Fire.” 

The investigation into the woman’s death remains ongoing as of Thursday morning, according to Arriaga.  

Caleb Lunetta

Caleb Lunetta

Caleb Lunetta covers government, criminal justice, education and breaking news for The Signal. He joined in Nov. 2018 and previously worked as a supply chain engineer in Veterans Affairs hospitals. He is a graduate of Cal State University, Northridge and a proud College of the Canyons Model United Nations alumnus. Have a story tip? Message him on Twitter (@lunettcaleb) or at [email protected]

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS