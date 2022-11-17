32-year-old woman reported missing

A 32-year-old at-risk woman, Jessica Laura Ramirez, is missing, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. LASD’s Missing Persons Unit is asking the public for help. 

In a special bulletin, LASD reported that Ramirez was last seen at 9:25 p.m. Wednesday on the 25200 block of Keats Lane in Stevenson Ranch. 

“Jessica suffers from depression,” the bulletin read, “and her family is concerned for her well-being.” 

Ramirez is described as Hispanic, 5 feet, 1 inch tall, weighing 119 pounds. She has brown hair, brown eyes and sleeve tattoos on both arms. Ramirez was last seen wearing a blue Chargers football team jersey and blue jeans. 

“She has a possible destination of 9700 block of Roslyndale Avenue in the city of Arleta,” the bulletin continued, “and drives a silver 2001 Honda Civic with California license plate 4UDW162.” 

Anyone with information about the incident can contact the LASD’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477), or offer anonymous tips online at LACrimeStoppers.org or by using the “P3 Tips” mobile application on Google Play or Apple’s App Store. 

